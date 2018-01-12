Daddy Freeze Reaction To Wilson Oruma Being Duped By His Pastor/Prophet

News two days ago has it that Super Eagles of Nigeria Star, Wilson Oruma has relapsed to traumatic condition and mental disorder following the loss of his wealth, owning to the fact that his pastor duped him off his hard earned money.

I thought this was a joke and didn’t believe and I even posted it on rumors part of my blog but suggestions now shows clear evidence that this is the truth. Especially Daddy Freeze jumping to comment on the case.

The controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze reacted to the story this morning and said;

“At the rate at which many of these ‘pastors’ are going there won’t be any work left for the real yahoo boys! ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple”

See full post below…





