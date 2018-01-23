Dahiru Musdapher, ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria is dead
Eminent jurist and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Dahiru Musdapher is dead. The former CJN died at a London hospital on monday after a protracted illness. Musdapher was appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on August 27, 2011 and sworn-in by former President, Goodluck Jonathan two days after. He served as Chief […]
Dahiru Musdapher, ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria is dead
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!