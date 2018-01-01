Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

SPAIN

Real Madrid are shelving any plans involving a move for Eden Hazard and putting their faith in Marco Asensio. “Why would we bring in the Belgian if we have Asensio?” one senior board figure is reported to have said in a meeting. In 14 games he has four goals and three assists, but should see his minutes increase in 2018. (Marca)

Valencia’s Rafa Mir is expected to join Real Madrid in the next few days. The clubs have agreed a deal for around €500,000 and he will initially join their youth team. The 20-year-old managed five minutes in La Liga last season. (Marca)

Barcelona will not give up on Philippe Coutinho during January. Although the Spanish side want someone to boost their Champions League squad, after trying so hard to sign him in the summer, they don’t want to ignore the Brazilian. He would only be able to play in La Liga games, a competition Barca are firm favourites to win, sitting nine points clear of Atletico Madrid. (Marca)

The move by Liverpool to sign Virgil van Dijk for £75m is giving Barcelona cold sweats. Their own centre-back Samuel Umtiti has a release clause set at £53.5m and after reports linking him to Manchester City, the Spanish club are hoping to secure him to a new deal with a much higher clause. (Marca)

With Besiktas not interested and Arsenal ruled out as a possible destination, two alternatives for Barcelona’s Arda Turan have opened up. AC Milan have not ruled out a move for the Turkey international and he is also mentioned as a possible Everton transfer target. (Mundo Deportivo)

ITALY

A known Manchester United transfer target, Benfica’s Alejandro Grimaldo is close to sealing a €30m move to Napoli in January. (Tuttosport)

Napoli are lining up a €40m move for Fiorentina’s Enrico Chiesa. The 20-year-old signed a contract until 2022 recently and has four goals and four assists in Serie A this season. (Il Mattino)

Bologna forward Simone Verdi is another player linked with a move to Napoli in this window. The 25-year-old has scored six league goals and would cost the Naples club around €25m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Marko Pjaca will be allowed to leave Juventus on loan this winter. The club would prefer him to join a club still competing in the Europa League, putting Zenit St Petersburg and Schalke as favourites. (Tutto Juve)

FRANCE

Marseille are contemplating a move for Crystal Palace full-back Pape Souare. The defender knows OM boss Rudi Garcia well from his time at Lille. After recovering from a serious car accident, he needs minutes and Marseille are looking to replace the recently departed Patrice Evra. (France Football)

Once a known target for Arsenal, Paul-Georges Ntep could be on his way back to Ligue 1. Failing to make an impact for Wolfsburg, he is available on loan and Saint-Etienne are favourites to land him. The only sticking point is his €300,000 per month salary (France Bleu)

GERMANY

Despite interest from Barcelona, Leon Goretzka will join Bayern Munich in the summer. The Liverpool transfer target, although intrigued by a move to England, has picked the German champions as his next home and the deal will be finalised shortly. (Bild)

