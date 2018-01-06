Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Italy

Inter Milan are holding talks with Barcelona over a loan deal for winger Gerard Deulofeu. Philippe Coutinho’s potential arrival at the Camp Nou is likely to spell the end of the Spaniard’s second stint with the Catalan club, who would rather sell the former Everton man for €20m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atalanta will make Bryan Cristante’s loan deal a permanent one this month amid mounting interest from AC and Inter Milan. The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed this term and the Serie A side will spend €5m (£4.4m) to secure his signing before placing a €30m (£26.6m) valuation on his head. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Milan defender Gabriel Paletta is set to complete a free transfer to fellow Serie A side Bologna. The 31-year-old has made just one appearance this season for I Rossoneri and will be allowed to depart without a fee. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is a Juventus transfer target. The Italian full-back is not a regular starter under Jose Mourinho and is expected to be sold either this month or in the summer. (DiMarzio.com)

France

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is a Liverpool transfer target as the Reds look at options to replace Philippe Coutinho, if the Brazilian clinches his dream move to Barcelona. Liverpool have also maintained their interest in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar but Mahrez is now top of their wishlist. (L’Equipe)

PSG duo Lucas Moura and Hatem Ben Arfa will be allowed to leave the French capital if a suitable offer comes in. The former has struggled for minutes this season after the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, while Ben Arfa has been playing for the club’s reserves in the fourth tier. (L’Equipe)

Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri is likely to leave the French club this month and make a move to the Premier League. However, Everton are no longer interested in the 26-year-old as they want to strengthen other areas of their side. (Footmercato)

Spain

Philippe Coutinho is not the only January transfer Barcelona are hoping to conclude. The club are also confident of clinching a deal for Palmeiras’ Yerry Mina. The defender wants to join the La Liga leaders, according to Palmeiras sporting director Alexandre Mattos, and all that needs to be done is the two clubs agreeing a fee. (Mundo Deportivo)

Reports that Lionel Messi had a ‘political clause’ inserted into his new Barcelona deal are not true. It was claimed the Argentine would be able to leave Barca for nothing if Catalonia is granted independence and the club were not competing in the Spanish, English, German or French leagues. However, these stories have been dismissed. (AS)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he does not want a new goalkeeper this month, despite Los Blancos being close to securing the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Athletic Bilbao stopper is out of contract in the summer but Real are ready to pay €20m (£17.7m) to sign him this month. However, Zidane has said: “As a coach, I don’t need a goalkeeper at the moment. If that changes by June or if we sit down and talk about it.” (Marca)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked once again with a move to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande. The Gabon striker has previously attracted interest from the Far East and it is claimed the club are willing to pay for €72m (£63.8m) to secure his services in the summer. (BILD)

