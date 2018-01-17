Daily Trust African of the Year, Mutaru Muqthar – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust African of the Year, Mutaru Muqthar
Daily Trust
Young Ghanaian-born civil society activist Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar will be honoured today at a special occasion in Abuja as the 2017 Daily Trust African of the Year. He was selected for the honour by a pan-African selection team led by former President …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!