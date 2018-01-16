Dakkada Spirit Pays Off At AKEES Toothpick, Pencil Factory

…as Ufot Ebong Awards Scholarship to Two Staffers

In line with the Governor’s vision of always encouraging creativity and ensuring that our youths rise to the faith of greatness, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Technical Matters and Due Process, Elder Ufot Ebong has rewarded two staffers of the Akwa Ibom Enterprise and Employment Scheme (AKEES), Toothpick and Pencil Factory with a tertiary education Scholarship for examplary creativity.

They are Isaac Anietie Uko and Ekemini Friday Esang, both from Etinan Local Government area having produced furniture for the Toothpick and Pencil Factory and served the company alots of money.

Elder Ebong when he saw this young men, he interviewed them and discovered that they have talents but no financial support to acquire education. He then awarded a full scholarship to them.

Elder Ebong said the scholarship is in tandem with the Governor Emmanuel’s passion to enhancing educational development of our youths, adding that it was instituted to sponsor brilliant indigenes inline with the Governor’s vision.

Speaking further, the Senior Governor’s Aide disclosed that they would enjoy the payment of tuition fee, monthly maintenance allowance, books and incidental allowances for the duration of their courses.

To continually enjoy the gesture, Ebong urged the beneficiaries to be studious, saying that the move was in line with Governor Emmanuel’s efforts at not only ensuring that more indigenes of the state are educated, but also improving the quality of lives across the State.

Responding, two of the beneficiaries, Isaac Anietie and Ekemini Esang, thanked Elder Ebong for his fatherly disposition and promised to make good use of the opportunity given them.

Meanwhile, Elder Ufot Ebong has requested the Management of AKEES Toothpick and Pencil Factory to grant the duo study leave, on resumption of academic activities.

