Dalong scores Nigeria sports high in 2017

The Sports Minister, Solomon Dalong on Thursday said Nigeria has achieved a lot in the area of sports over the last two years ago. Dalong told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday that the country was able to democratise access to leadership of the various sports federations leading to greater successes […]

The post Dalong scores Nigeria sports high in 2017 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

