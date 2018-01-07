Dalung Counsels Youths To Emulate Oshoala

Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has advised Nigerian youths to emulate the 2017 AITEO CAF Woman footballer of the year, Asisat Oshola.

While congratulating the striker who plays for Dalian Quanjian F.C. in the Chinese Women’s Super League, Dalung said the recent award was a due recognition of a well deserving youth.

“In a country dominated by a young population between the ages of 19 and 30, there is a need to channel our energies into worthwhile ventures to make Nigeria great again.

“This award is not just for Asisat Oshoala alone, but for every youth out there currently defying the odds just to make a name for himself or herself.”

Dalung, while enjoining the teeming youths on the need to stay focused and carve a niche for themselves said the recent success of Oshoala has reiterated the Nigerian spirit of ‘can do’.

“Anyone can achieve any level of success with the right approach, dedication, hard work and diligence.”

Dalung advised that with the right attitude, determination and hard work, Oshoala can surpass the all time record holder, Perpetua Nkwocha with 4 CAF African Women Footballer of the year awards.

The AITEO CAF Football Awards took place on Thursday in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

