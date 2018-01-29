Dalung hails Super Eagles

Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung has congratulated the Super Eagles for qualifying for the semi finals of the African Nations Championship, CHAN.

The Super Eagles came from behind to defeat Angola 2-1 in a hard-fought-for-victory in Tangiers last night.

The Minister praised the team for putting up a good fight against the Angolans, urging them to reinforce their dominance in African football and get to the final.

“Congratulations on your successful outing so far in the African Nations Championship. You still have two more hurdles to bring the trophy to Nigeria. I urge you to maintain your commitment, hard work and discipline which brought this emphatic win and go all the way to win the trophy”

The Minister who arrived in New York early this morning for the 7th Economic and Social Council Youth Forum holding at the United Nations Headquarters on Tuesday, also commended the officials and players of the team for their superb team spirit, outstanding display and unity of purpose.

“I urge you to continue in like manner and approach your subsequent games with same commitment and dedication until victory is achieved”

Dalung also assured the team of the fervent love, support and prayers of Mr President, the Government and that of sports loving Nigerians at home and abroad.

The post Dalung hails Super Eagles appeared first on Vanguard News.

