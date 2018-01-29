Dalung lauds work at Asaba Stadium, confident it will host Africa – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) Dalung lauds work at Asaba Stadium, confident it will host Africa

Guardian (blog)

Ahead of this year's Confederation of African Athletics' (CAA) African Senior Athletics Championship, which is scheduled to hold in March in Asaba, the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has commended the ongoing construction work at the Stephen Keshi …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

