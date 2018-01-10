Dammy Krane – Free Sinzu
Dammy Krane – Free Sinzu Dammy Krane in a new song lends his voice out for freedom for Nigerian rapper “Sinzu” who is serving his term in the States. The Dicey produced uptempo song is tiled “Free Sinzu” Listen Up! DOWNLOAD
