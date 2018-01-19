Dangote Lagos New Petroleum Refinery 2018/2019 Job Recruitment Begins

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery (DPR) hereby invites interested and qualify Engineering/Postgraduate candidates to apply and fill the vacant positions in the ongoing/newly built refinery in Lagos Nigeria.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery – A state-of-the-art refinery (world’s largest single train refinery) with an integrated petrochemical complex and an unltra-modern fetilizer complex with the largest trains in the world are under construction at Lekki, in Lagos State.

Applications are therefore invited from suitably qualified candidates for:

Job Position: 2018 Engineering/ Post Graduate Engineering Trainee Programme

Job Location: Lagos

Job Description

We are looking for intelligent, highly motivated candidates who would be wiling to work hard, who have the ability to apply common sense in analyzing and resolving problems and who value honesty and integrity.

Job Qualifications

Engineering Graduates/Post Graduates in the discipline of Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation/Control/Automation/Electronics Engineering.

Not more than 30 years on the 1st of August, 2018.

Minimum of Second Class Upper (2:1)

Selection Process

The successful applicants would be taken through an exhaustive training programme and be provided with challenging job opportunities.

The selection process would be very rigorous, including written tests in relevant engineering discipline, group discussions, pyschometric test, IQ tests and individual interviews.

The Successful applicants would be taken through an exhaustive training programme and be provided with challenging job opportunities.

To Apply:

Applicants are to visit https://career.dangote-group.com to register and apply.

