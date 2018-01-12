 Dangote still richest man in Africa for 7 years running | Nigeria Today
Dangote still richest man in Africa for 7 years running

For the seventh year in a row, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote was adjudged as the richest man in the continent of Africa with a net worth that Forbes pegged at $12.2 billion. That was an increase of $100 million from a year ago.

