Dankwambo vows to boost non-oil revenue

Gombe State governor, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, has restated his determination to boost the non-oil revenue sectors of his state.

He made the remarks at the Faculty of Agriculture, International University of Africa, Khartoum, Sudan.

The governor was in Sudan alongside some Islamic scholars. He held discussions with the institution’s officials in the areas of technical cooperation.

Dankwambo informed his hosts of his commitment to diversify Gombe State’s economy by up scaling the agriculture sector.

He said he was exploring ways of improving agricultural activities in Dadin Kowa and Balanga Dams in Yamaltu Deba and Balanga Local Government Councils of the state. He stressed that when fully developed, Gombe State’s agricultural initiatives would become the major revenue earner for the northeastern part of Nigeria.

The team of Islamic scholars held interactive sessions with the Sudanese authorities on Sharia law and Islamic education for state’s the School of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada.

