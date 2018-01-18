Dare Ayelabola: Gospel artist urges musicians to look beyond profit-making

Ayelabola, the Chief Executive Officer, Another Level Music Band, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that upcoming musicians, who were talented and hard working would easily break new grounds.

Dare Ayelabola, an Ibadan-based gospel musician, on Thursday urged upcoming artists to look beyond profit making and be good in their trade.

“The music sector is now well-packaged and acceptability is good so far, but it can get better.

“It is all about being good in your craft and being very creative in your own way. Even if you are adopting another artist’s style, one has to incorporate another dimension to it.

“It should not be outright imitation of another artist. You can draw an idea from the person but add any element of yours to stand you out, ‘’ he said.

Ayelabola said that the senior ones in the sector were now supportive of the younger ones.

“Now that the world is becoming a global village, there is more encouragement from the seniors in the game.

“The sky is big enough for everyone to fly and we need to keep lending a helping hand to one another,’’ he said.

According to him, aside from having the musical talent, I want to add a little twist to the way church music is being done.

“ I have been contributing my own quota and I will not relent in doing so, because making music better in Nigeria is a collective effort.

“ I have been doing music for over 10 years and I must say I am glad at what we have been able to achieve as a nation.

“ In my own view, we are not there yet but I believe with hard work and dedication, Nigeria will gain its rightful position in the music world, ‘’ Ayelabola said.

