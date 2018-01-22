Dark Circles: Katy Perry Gets Fillers Under Her Eyes As Cure — Experts Say If It’s Safe For You – Hollywood Life
|
Hollywood Life
|
Dark Circles: Katy Perry Gets Fillers Under Her Eyes As Cure — Experts Say If It's Safe For You
Hollywood Life
Katy Perry just admitted to getting fillers under her eyes to help with dark circles. Is this something we should all be doing? And is it safe? Katy Perry, 33, spoke to Refinery29 on January 16 about plastic surgery: “I've done lasers and got [filler …
Katy Perry Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors
Wellness: Why Katy Perry is being accused of plastic surgery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!