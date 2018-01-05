Daura Dies Aged 72

Long-serving Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Mamman Daura, is dead. A native of Daura in Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown, Amb Daura was aged 72. He died on Wednesday after a protracted illness and was buried according to Islamic rites on Thursday, after funeral prayers conducted at the Emir of Daura’s palace in Katsina State. Amb […]

The post Daura Dies Aged 72 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

