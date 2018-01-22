David Chang’s food-delivery concept Ando is now in the hands of Uber Eats
Uber Eats, the arm of the ridesharing company that focuses on getting meals to customers who don’t feel like venturing outside, has just acquired Ando, a concept from Momofuku chef and culinary superstar David Chang.
The post David Chang’s food-delivery concept Ando is now in the hands of Uber Eats appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!