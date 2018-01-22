 David Chang’s food-delivery concept Ando is now in the hands of Uber Eats | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

David Chang’s food-delivery concept Ando is now in the hands of Uber Eats

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Uber Eats, the arm of the ridesharing company that focuses on getting meals to customers who don’t feel like venturing outside, has just acquired Ando, a concept from Momofuku chef and culinary superstar David Chang.

The post David Chang’s food-delivery concept Ando is now in the hands of Uber Eats appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.