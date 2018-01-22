David Chang’s food-delivery concept Ando is now in the hands of Uber Eats

Uber Eats, the arm of the ridesharing company that focuses on getting meals to customers who don’t feel like venturing outside, has just acquired Ando, a concept from Momofuku chef and culinary superstar David Chang.

