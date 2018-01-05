David Letterman’s Netflix show debuts with a guest who needs no introduction
Barack Obama has only been out of office for a year, but it feels longer than that. David Letterman will have our former president as a guest on his new Netflix show, which premieres January 12.
The post David Letterman’s Netflix show debuts with a guest who needs no introduction appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!