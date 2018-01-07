David Silva Given Permission To Return To Spain

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that midfielder David Silva will return to Spain to help tend to his premature son.

David Silva revealed earlier this week that his recent absence from the Man City first team was down to concerns over his newborn child’s health after he arrived prematurely and is now fighting for his life.

He wrote: “I want to thank all of you for the love and good wishes received in the last few weeks, special thanks to my teammates, the manager and all at the club for understanding my situation.

Also I want to share with you the birth of my son Mato, who was born extremely preterm and is fighting day by day with the help of the medical team.”

The Spaniard flew back to England to start Tuesday’s match against Watford and this afternoon’s FA Cup third round victory over Burnley, but he will now return to his home country once again.

Guardiola has stressed that Silva has been granted permission to miss as many games as he needs while dealing with the situation, and he is now a major doubt for Tuesday night’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Bristol City.

The post David Silva Given Permission To Return To Spain appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

