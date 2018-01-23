Davido Becomes A Pot Bellied Old Man In New Music Video Shoot (SEE FUNNY PHOTOS)

Nigeria superstar singer, Davido has been spotted dressed up as an old man with a pot belly as a costume in a yet to be released music video.

The photos of Davido’s funny transformation for a new music video emerged recently online and his fans seems to be eager to see the video when it drops.

Meanwhile, the photos was said to have been taken at the scene of the video shoot for his first song of the year ‘Flora My Flawa‘ which was held yesterday.

Checkout the photos of Davido in the funny looking costumes below;

