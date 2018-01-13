Davido Celebrates Wizkid, Olamide And Others For Placing Africa On The Map (WATCH VIDEO)

At the Soundcity MVP Award, Davido who was one of the big winners of the night took a time out to celebrate his fellow Nigerian act, Wizkid for his undying efforts to put Africa on the world music map.

Davido made several statements of shout outs while claiming one of his three awards last night. In his speech, he referred to Starboy Records boss, Wizkid as his brother while chanting words of praises on him over his efforts in putting Africa on the map.

Meanwhile, the singer did not fail to acknowledge the efforts of Olamide, Dbanj, 2Baba and Psquare in the globalization of African music.

