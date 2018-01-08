Davido Is Now A Nollywood Star, Makes Debut Appearance In New Movie – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Davido Is Now A Nollywood Star, Makes Debut Appearance In New Movie
Nigerian multi-award winning musician, Davido is set to make his Nollywood debut in the movie titled 'Legend at Sixty'. From the thriller which was posted by Davido himself on his Instagram, he is seen playing the role of a younger version of the lead …
