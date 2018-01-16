Davido spotted with his new igbo girlfriend, Chioma at a club

Nigerian singer davido recently pictured with his new igbo girlfriedn Chioma at a night club. He was of course with his crew members, in the picture we could spot, DJ Ecool with whom the singer dropped a massive banger, titled ADA, and his manager, Asika. See the photos below;

The post Davido spotted with his new igbo girlfriend, Chioma at a club appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

