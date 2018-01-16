Davido spotted with his new igbo girlfriend, Chioma at a club
Nigerian singer davido recently pictured with his new igbo girlfriedn Chioma at a night club. He was of course with his crew members, in the picture we could spot, DJ Ecool with whom the singer dropped a massive banger, titled ADA, and his manager, Asika. See the photos below;
The post Davido spotted with his new igbo girlfriend, Chioma at a club appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!