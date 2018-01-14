Davido to ‘marry’ South African pantless dancer Zodwa Wabantu – Vanguard
Vanguard
Davido to 'marry' South African pantless dancer Zodwa Wabantu
Nigeria's singer, Davido is set for a collaboration with South Africa's sensational dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, who normally dances on stage, without wearing a pant. According to reports by Zimbabwe's Herald, the collaboration between Davido and Zodwa, who …
