Davido’s Crew Member Imprisoned For Beating Airport Staff

22-year-old Umarudeen Kayode, the Davido’s right hand human who was accused of causing havoc at the Lagos on Thursday, is spending the weekend in prison as his bail conditions were not perfected until the close of work on Friday. According to Saharareporters, the police arraigned Kayode on a 5 count charge at the Ikeja Magistrate […]

The post Davido’s Crew Member Imprisoned For Beating Airport Staff appeared first on Timeofgist.

