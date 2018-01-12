Davido’s Crew Member Reportedly attacks Lagos Airport Security & Customs Officials

A member of singer Davido‘s crew named Kayode attacked officials of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Aviation Security (AVSEC) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Sahara Reporters reports. David had reportedly arrived the country from Dubai on an Emirates flight with luggage numbering 17, which Kayode allegedly refused to allow officials of the […]

The post Davido’s Crew Member Reportedly attacks Lagos Airport Security & Customs Officials appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

