D’Banj conferred with chieftaincy title in Imo – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
D'Banj conferred with chieftaincy title in Imo
The Eagle Online
Nigerian musician and Kokomaster, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D'banj, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo State. The veteran artist, who famously sang about being conferred with a chieftaincy title everywhere he visits, was honoured …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!