D’Banj conferred with chieftaincy title in Imo – The Eagle Online

Nigerian musician and Kokomaster, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D'banj, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo State. The veteran artist, who famously sang about being conferred with a chieftaincy title everywhere he visits, was honoured …



