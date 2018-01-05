DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro dropped after a controversy-ridden tenure – Daily Nation
DCI boss Ndegwa Muhoro dropped after a controversy-ridden tenure
Daily Nation
Ndegwa Muhoro has been replaced in an acting capacity by Mr George Kinoti, in changes announced Friday. Mr Muhoro, Mr Joel Kitili and Mr Samuel Arachi had all been redeployed to the Public Service Commission. The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Joseph …
Kinoti to replace Muhoro as new DCI boss
Uhuru overlooks senior cops, appoints their juniors as deputy IGs
National Police Service top brass affected by Kenyatta's changes
