De Bruyne signs new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2023

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

English Premier League leaders Manchester City received a boost on Monday with the news that influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has agreed to sign a new five-year contract with the club. The Belgian joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, initially agreeing a six-year contract to stay in Manchester. However, his performances since, including 38 […]

