 De-emphasise gains, influence political life – filmmaker tells colleagues | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

De-emphasise gains, influence political life – filmmaker tells colleagues

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a Nollywood filmmaker, Alex Nweke, has appealed to his colleagues to de-emphasise gains and positively influence Nigeria’s socio-political life. “Filmmakers and the entire motion picture industry should use their platforms to sensitise the masses regarding desired political attitude,’’ Nweke said in Lagos on Sunday. The filmmaker spoke to the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.