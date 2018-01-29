De-emphasise gains, influence political life – filmmaker tells colleagues

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a Nollywood filmmaker, Alex Nweke, has appealed to his colleagues to de-emphasise gains and positively influence Nigeria’s socio-political life. “Filmmakers and the entire motion picture industry should use their platforms to sensitise the masses regarding desired political attitude,’’ Nweke said in Lagos on Sunday. The filmmaker spoke to the […]

