Dead appointees: Blame Buhari not us – APC

The National chairman of All Progressive Congress(APC), John Oyegun, says Nigerians should not blame APC for the controversial list of appointment into boards of government agencies.

Oyegun stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday. According to the APC chairman, the party was directly involved in the beginning but was not involved in the final completion of the list.

Oyegun lamented that within a short period of time, people have died, people have changed parties and he hope that the APC will be carried along when the review of the list will take place.

On National convention, Oyegun revealed that the NEC will start the process that will lead to the convention soon.

“The list has caused enough controversy, it is pretty obvious that that the party was not involved in the final completion of the list,

“We demanded that that every state send nominees names to the committee set up for that but between then and now a lot has happened.

“People have changed parties, people have died, three governors who were not there before are now with us. It is my hope that we will be fully involved in the review that has to now take place.”

“We will have our convention. This month we are going to start with the NEC that will approve the programme for the convention leading up to the convention,” he said.

