Dead Bodies Everywhere! 10 Dead, Many Injured As Suicide Bomber Strikes At Gamboru-Ngala Mosque In Borno
According to TVC News reports, Many injured, 10 people feared dead after a suicide bomber attacked Gamboru-Ngala Mosque in Borno. More Details Soon..
Comments
