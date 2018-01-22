Dead patient’s brain found inside the wrong corpse after post-mortem blunder

The brain of one dead person was accidentally left inside the abdominal cavity of another corpse after a coroner’s blunder. The mistake happened during a post-mortem examination and was one of scores of errors which included two brains being accidentally swapped and bodies being given to the wrong families. Investigations revealed that the mistake was […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

