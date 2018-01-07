Deadly Kidnapper And Militant Leader Don Waney Allegedly Killed By Army, DSS
There are indications that notorious kidnapper and militant leader, Don Waney, who was fingered in the recent killings in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area has been killed in a joint operation by operatives of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services. It was gathered that Waney was killed in a community in Imo […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!