 Deadly Kidnapper And Militant Leader Don Waney Allegedly Killed By Army, DSS | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Deadly Kidnapper And Militant Leader Don Waney Allegedly Killed By Army, DSS

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

There are indications that notorious kidnapper and militant leader, Don Waney, who was fingered in the recent killings in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area has been killed in a joint operation by operatives of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services. It was gathered that Waney was killed in a community in Imo […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.