Deaf And Dumb Parent’s Day-old-baby Disappears At Kaduna Hospital
Kaduna State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, on Wednesday said investigation has commenced on the disappearance of a day-old-baby at Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital, Kaduna. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the baby, whose parents were deaf and dumb, was allegedly stolen by a woman hours after delivery […]
The post Deaf And Dumb Parent’s Day-old-baby Disappears At Kaduna Hospital appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
