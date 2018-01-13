Dear Nigerian Youth, Everything shouldn’t be About the Hustle

Dear Nigerian youth, I will be brief. Hello from the “woke side”. I hate to knock your hustle, but you are about to give yourself up for conscription into an enchanted army of influencers and social media bugs again. You did the same thing in the build-up to the 2015 presidential election; you sold a […]

The post Dear Nigerian Youth, Everything shouldn’t be About the Hustle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

