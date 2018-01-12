 Debunked: Trump reasons for cancelling London visit – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Debunked: Trump reasons for cancelling London visit – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Debunked: Trump reasons for cancelling London visit
The Guardian
The new US embassy in the Nine Elms district where world-leading architects have contributed to the aesthetic. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images. Donald Trump. Debunked: Trump reasons for cancelling London visit. The US president's claims that
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Trump 'got the message' over UK visitCNN
Trump cancels UK visit, blasts ObamaDaily Post Nigeria
This Is The New US Embassy Trump Hates But Everyone Else LikesNewsweek
Mirror.co.uk –Fortune –USA TODAY –New York Times
all 176 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.