 Declare marauding herdsmen as terrorists – NANS tells FG | Nigeria Today
Declare marauding herdsmen as terrorists – NANS tells FG

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian students (NANS) has condemned the gruesome murder of farmers in Benue State by herdsmen. It called on the Federal Government to label marauding herdsmen across the country a terrorist group. This was contained in a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Okereafor […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

