Deelokz – iSoulation

Alternative rapper, Deelokz follows up the release of the Vinyl Plays EP with the visuals to iSoulation, a video that hints about how harmful, demoralising and also creative solace can be. Shot and edited by RH Films, it is his second video from the Vinyl Plays project, Gramophone Music being the first. You can reach […]

