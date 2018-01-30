 Deji Tinubu: Late sports journalist buried in Lagos | Nigeria Today
Deji Tinubu: Late sports journalist buried in Lagos

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Deji Tinubu

Late sports journalist Deji Tinubu who died while playing football was buried on Tuesday, January 30 at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Tinubu was the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Commerce and Industry before he died on Thursday, January 25 while playing a novelty football match in Epe, during the retreat of the Lagos State Executive Council.

In attendance at the funeral service was the wife of the Vice-President, Pastor Dolapo Osinbajo, Gov. Ambode, Ogun Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and members of the Lagos State Executive Council.

Details shortly..

