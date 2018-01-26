Deji Tinubu: Popular sports journalist dies after slump while playing football

Tinubu died in the hospital where he had been rushed to after he slumped.

Popular sports journalist and the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce, Deji Tinubu died on Thursday, January 25.

Tinubu who was the immediate past chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission died in the hospital where he had been rushed to after he slumped while playing in a novelty match in Epe.

The former radio presenter had been in Epe with Lagos State Executive members and other top government functionaries for a retreat.

It was said that Tinubu was certified healthy during the screening before the novelty match.

His boss, the Lagos State Governor Ambode was present at the event.

There has been no official statement of his death although some notable names have confirmed it.

Last photo emerges

Tributes have been flowing on social media for the former Cool FM and Classic FM sports presenter.

As at the time of this report, he is the number two trending item on Twitter Nigeria.

Popular socialite Dele Momodu shared a photo that had the late Tinubu which was taken just before he died.

“Good night DEJI TINUBU (5TH LEFT, EARLIER TODAY, BEFORE HIS SUDDEN DEATH)… Rest in Peace, dear Brother…,” Momodu wrote alongside the photo.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also paid their tribute with a post on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Executive Committee member of the NFF, Mr. Deji Tinubu following his sudden demise last night. We are still in shock as we pray for the repose of his soul. #RIPDejiTinubu," NFF wrote on their Twitter.

Tinubu started as a journalist before he became popular with his sports programme on Cool FM and Classic FM.

He has had a stint on TV, anchoring a sports programme called 90 Minutes that aired on NTA and AIT.

He served as the chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission under Babatunde Fashola.

He was appointed Lagos State Commissioner of Sports in 2015 by Ambode before a cabinet reshuffle that made him the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Ambode.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

