 Dele Momodu, Others React To Deji Tinubu’s Death On Twittter | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

By Kayode Ogundare:

Erstwhile Lagos State Sports Commission chairman and journalist Deji Tinubu is dead. He reportedly slumped and passed away at a novelty football match in Lagos on Thursday evening.

Until his death, Tinubu was the Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce.
We bring you a collage of reactions by the Nigerian Football Federation and other prominent Nigerians on the passing of the consummate journalist and sports administrator.

 

