Delta APC chieftain, Felix Anirah defects to PDP

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Felix Anirah has formally dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Sapele, Sapele LGA of the state. Chief Anirah was received by governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who commended him for his move. “I had to shelve all other official engagements […]

