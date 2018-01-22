Delta govt begs Avengers over threats to resume attacks on oil facilities
The Deputy Governor of Delta State and Chairman, Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, has appealed to the Niger Delta Avengers to sheathe their swords and come to the dialogue table. The NDA had hinted days ago of intention to attack critical oil assets in resumed […]
Delta govt begs Avengers over threats to resume attacks on oil facilities
