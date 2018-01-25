Delta lawmaker dumps SDP for PDP
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The Member Representing Uvwie Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Efe Ofobruku has dumped the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. The defection of Hon Ofobruku at Tuesday’s plenary had made the twenty nine members of the Delta State House of Assembly fully PDP. His letter of defection was read by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over the plenary.
