Delta LG poll: Police read riot act to politicians – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Delta LG poll: Police read riot act to politicians
Vanguard
Sapele—Ahead of Saturday's council poll in Delta State, Sapele Area Police Command, yesterday in Sapele, convened a stakeholders' meeting of the participating political parties and their candidates, declaring that the police would not tolerate any …
Delta LG poll: Police read riot act to mischief makers
Delta LG poll: CP warns troublemakers, restricts vehicular movement
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!