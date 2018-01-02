Delta LP Chairman laments exit of Ogboru, others

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – CHAIRMAN of Labour Party, LP, in Delta State, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, has lamented the exit of Chief Great Ogboru from the party stating that the walkout of the politician cum business mogul has “depleted” the political clout of the party.

Ogboru in company of his supporters had in May, 2016, exited the LP, a party on whose platform he contested the Delta State governorship election where he lost to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP.

Chief Ezeagwu while speaking to Vanguard on the strength of the LP ahead of the January 6 local council polls in the state described the party as a viable and strong opposition in the state adding that though the party has recorded new entrants, the exit of Chief Ogboru and his supporters, depleted the party.

He said: “The issue is that you cannot say the exit of Ogboru and others did not affect the party and you cannot as well say it would affect it because you know that in a political party, some are going while others are coming, so at the end of the day as they are leaving the party, some are coming into the party.

“Our party is still very strong, the issue is they left, agreed, that depleted the party but since they left, new persons entered and are entering into the party so automatically, the party is still very strong.”

