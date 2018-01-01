Delta monarch to Okowa: Address Bomadi power outage, others – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Delta monarch to Okowa: Address Bomadi power outage, others
Vanguard
HRM Godspower Oporomo, the Taraeza I, Pere of Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom, has again pleaded with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to address the over two years power outage in his kingdom and the abandoned Bomadi Polytechnic project. electricity. The …
Oporomo To Okowa: Address Bomadi Power Outage, Abandoned Poly Project
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!