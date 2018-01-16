 Delta State University 2017/2018 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Announced. | Nigeria Today
Delta State University 2017/2018 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Announced.

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Education, News

This is to inform all newly admitted students of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka that the management has announced the deadline for the payment of acceptance fee and screening exercise for the 2017/2018 academic session. The acceptance fee payment deadline is Tuesday January 16th 2018. All newly admitted candidates into various programmes in the …

